Sunday, January 10, 2021
Sunday, January 10, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

‘Stop the Steal’ leader Ali Alexander permanently banned from Twitter

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The leader of Stop the Steal was permanently banned from Twitter Sunday night, Your Content is learning.

Developing now… Details to follow.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
22,917,334
confirmed cases
Updated on January 10, 2021 8:45 pm
united states
383,275
deaths
Updated on January 10, 2021 8:45 pm
united states
9,054,195
active
Updated on January 10, 2021 8:45 pm
united states
13,479,864
recovered
Updated on January 10, 2021 8:45 pm
World
90,676,314
confirmed cases
Updated on January 10, 2021 8:45 pm
world
1,942,545
deaths
Updated on January 10, 2021 8:45 pm
world
24,155,688
active
Updated on January 10, 2021 8:45 pm
world
64,578,081
recovered
Updated on January 10, 2021 8:45 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

NSA says it will ‘respond to China’ for ‘covering up coronavirus pandemic’

Your Content Staff - 0
In May 2020, the Trump Administration foresaw and declared the death of Hong Kong’s...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Donald Trump Honors Fallen Capitol Police Officers

Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump has honored fallen Capitol Police Officers Sunday afternoon, Your Content has...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Nancy Bush Ellis, Sister of George W. Bush, Dead at 94

Your Content Staff - 0
Nancy Bush Ellis, the only sister of former President George H.W. Bush, has died...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.