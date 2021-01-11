Monday, January 11, 2021
Monday, January 11, 2021
Nancy Pelosi says censuring President Trump is ‘an abdication’ she won’t consider

In a call with House Democrats, Speaker Pelosi called the idea of censuring President Trump “an abdication” and said she won’t consider that option, Your Content has learned.

Twitter stock DID get ‘hit like a meteor’ for Trump ban, $5B plummet in market value

Twitter stock fell as much as 12% on Monday after the social-media company polarized over 70 million users.
Facebook to ban ‘Stop the Steal’ and remove phrases for ‘causing chaos at the Capitol’

Facebook will begin removing all content that mentions the phrase "stop the steal," a...
Capitol Police suspends two officers for alleged involvement in chaos at the Capitol

Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the riot...
