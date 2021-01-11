Monday, January 11, 2021
Monday, January 11, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

NEW PHOTOS of America’s Most Wanted for chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Help the FBI identify individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and assaulted federal law enforcement personnel.

The FBI added a new poster with more photos. Do you see someone familiar? Submit a tip at fbi.gov/USCapitol. http://ow.ly/I5SH50D5XWv

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
23,143,197
confirmed cases
Updated on January 11, 2021 10:54 pm
united states
385,249
deaths
Updated on January 11, 2021 10:54 pm
united states
9,077,487
active
Updated on January 11, 2021 10:54 pm
united states
13,680,461
recovered
Updated on January 11, 2021 10:54 pm
World
91,318,240
confirmed cases
Updated on January 11, 2021 10:54 pm
world
1,952,932
deaths
Updated on January 11, 2021 10:54 pm
world
24,293,625
active
Updated on January 11, 2021 10:54 pm
world
65,071,683
recovered
Updated on January 11, 2021 10:54 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

D.C. bomber PHOTOGRAPHED by FBI after leaving live bombs nearby Capitol amid chaos

Your Content Staff - 0
The FBI released new photos of the individual(s) responsible for placing suspected pipe bombs...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Donald Trump declares State of Emergency in D.C.

Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump approved the declaration of a state of emergency for D.C. following the chaos at the Capitol.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Twitter stock DID get ‘hit like a meteor’ for Trump ban, $5B plummet in market value

Your Content Staff - 0
Twitter stock fell as much as 12% on Monday after the social-media company polarized over 70 million users.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.