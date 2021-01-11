Monday, January 11, 2021
Monday, January 11, 2021
News Tip?
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk together in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, returning from their trip to Valdosta, Ga. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)
TRUMP

Patriots coach Bill Belichick rejects Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced Monday night that he would not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom after being nominated by President Trump, Your Content has learned.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
23,120,543
confirmed cases
Updated on January 11, 2021 7:53 pm
united states
385,089
deaths
Updated on January 11, 2021 7:53 pm
united states
9,072,260
active
Updated on January 11, 2021 7:53 pm
united states
13,663,194
recovered
Updated on January 11, 2021 7:53 pm
World
91,279,468
confirmed cases
Updated on January 11, 2021 7:53 pm
world
1,951,936
deaths
Updated on January 11, 2021 7:53 pm
world
24,292,259
active
Updated on January 11, 2021 7:53 pm
world
65,035,273
recovered
Updated on January 11, 2021 7:53 pm

Related Articles

TRUMP

Texas town warns people to ‘keep passions in check’ amid President Trump’s border visit

Your Content Staff - 0
A Texas judge warned members of the public to keep ‘their passions in check’ amid a presidential visit.
Read more
TRUMP

Twitter stock to ‘crash like meteor’ for mixing politics into app risking 48 percent of its users in single day

Anthony Loro » for Your Content - 0
Twitter stock is on a downward spiral after mixing politics into the app—polarizing over 70 million users who plan to ditch the censored service.
Read more
TRUMP

Despite several bans, Your Content to deliver President Trump’s uncensored remarks to safeguard First Amendment

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Your Content will continue to provide the public access to President Donald Trump and his messages.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.