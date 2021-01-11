The United States Department of State showed on Monday that President Donald Trump’s term in office ended today, and Your Content has learned officials believe a ‘disgruntled employee’ made the illegal alteration.
The Government website says the President’s term ‘ended on 2021-01-11′ at ’19:49:00’.
The same goes for Vice President Mike Pence, claiming the officials’ terms come to an end at 7:49 p.m. tonight.
Your Content has requested comment from the State Department; the White House has referred requests to the State Department, who confirmed the date was ‘mistaken’ and an investigation has been launched into the culprit.
The URL path on the State Department website leads to a “biographies” page, which includes only the biographies of members on the U.S.-Pakistan Women’s Council. There is no link to the president’s biography from that page.
This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.