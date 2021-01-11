Monday, January 11, 2021
Texas town warns people to 'keep passions in check' amid President Trump's border visit

A Texas judge warned members of the public to keep ‘their passions in check’ amid a presidential visit, Your Content has learned.

“Passions are running dangerously high among supporters and opponents of President Trump,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez.

“I urge both sides to keep those passions in check because ultimately the Rio Grande Valley has a unique opportunity to demonstrate to the world that peaceful public discourse is far more effective than public violence.”

“We must remember that we all have a common and far more dangerous enemy: the COVID-19 virus. Our focus should be more on addressing this deadly threat than creating new threats amongst ourselves over political disagreement.

“If you choose to exercise your First Amendment rights, please do so peacefully and wear a facial covering while being mindful of physical distancing.”

