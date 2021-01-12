Conspiracy? Parler CEO found out about ban from BuzzFeed, says 3 tech giants canned him in single day

Parler CEO John Matze joined ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ to discuss being dropped by multiple Big Tech hosts—revealing he found out the app would be canned from BuzzFeed, Your Content has learned.
Parler CEO: “What’s interesting is that they all did it on the same day, those 3 [Apple, Google & Amazon] without any prior warning…”
“We found out first on BuzzFeed…We didn’t get a notice from Google. We read it online in the news…”
