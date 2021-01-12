Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
First George Floyd Protest Outbreak Reported in NYC, Thousands Storm Streets: 'Abolish the Police'
Minneapolis neck-kneeling cop Derek Chauvin to be tried separately from other 3 cops

By Your Content Staff
Sources have told local media that the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be separate from the other three former Minneapolis officers charged in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, Your Content has learned.

KARE 11‘s Lou Raguse reports that Chauvin’s trial will be held Mar. 8, while Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane will be part of the same trial, which is set to begin Aug. 23.

