Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
News Tip?
Suburban Philly Town in Delco to Target and IMPOUND Trump Signs on 9/11
President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he finishes speaking at a campaign rally, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Montoursville, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) The Associated Press
NEWS FLASH

YouTube suspended President Donald Trump’s account for ‘earning a strike’ under their policy

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump’s channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after his channel earned a strike under the platform’s policies, Your Content is learning.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
23,368,225
confirmed cases
Updated on January 12, 2021 11:07 pm
united states
389,599
deaths
Updated on January 12, 2021 11:07 pm
united states
9,162,598
active
Updated on January 12, 2021 11:07 pm
united states
13,816,028
recovered
Updated on January 12, 2021 11:07 pm
World
92,009,405
confirmed cases
Updated on January 12, 2021 11:07 pm
world
1,970,094
deaths
Updated on January 12, 2021 11:07 pm
world
24,437,159
active
Updated on January 12, 2021 11:07 pm
world
65,602,152
recovered
Updated on January 12, 2021 11:07 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Christopher Stanton Georgia, charged in chaos at the Capitol, dead by apparent suicide

Your Content Staff - 0
Christopher Stanton Georgia, a man charged for partaking in chaotic scene at U.S. Capitol,...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Klete Keller outran cops at chaos at Capitol

Your Content Staff - 0
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller has been identified in the crowd at the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

German popstar Michael Wendler wanted by overseas authorities hiding out in Cape Coral, Florida

Your Content Staff - 0
The search continues for a popstar wanted by the German government for controversial holocaust...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.