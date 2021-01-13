Biden transition team releases statement amid inauguration citing ‘security concerns’

The Biden Harris transition team issued a statement voicing their concerns for security issues amid the inauguration, Your Content has learned.

In the week since the attack on Congress by a mob that included domestic terrorists and violent extremists, the nation has continued to learn more about the threat to our democracy and about the potential for additional violence in the coming days, both in the National Capital Region and in cities across the country. This is a challenge that the President-elect and his team take incredibly seriously.

Today, President-elect Biden received a briefing from senior officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Secret Service, and key members of his national security team. The team is engaging with the current administration to gain as much information as possible on the threat picture, and on the preparations being put in place to deter and defend against violent disruptions or attacks. The incoming team is also focused on laying the groundwork for a smooth handoff in power that will ensure continuous command and control across the homeland security and law enforcement components of the U.S. government. This is why it is critical that President-elect Biden’s national security nominees receive swift hearings and confirmations, and the President-elect is pleased that the hearing for DHS Secretary-designate Alejandro Mayorkas has been moved forward.

The transition of power from one administration to another is a touchstone of American democracy. President-elect Biden’s team will be receiving daily briefings on the security and operational preparations to ensure the transition unfolds smoothly. The President-elect and Vice President-elect are focused on safeguarding the security of the American people, our institutions, and our democratic values. This will be a paramount priority in the days leading up to their inauguration, and throughout the Biden-Harris administration.