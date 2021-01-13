Wednesday, January 13, 2021
TRUMP

President Trump urges ‘NO violence, lawbreaking, vandalism’ in light of reports of demonstrations

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

President Donald Trump has called on all Americans to refrain from lawbreaking, violence, and vandalism amid reports of more demonstrations, Your Content has learned.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.” President Trump declared Wednesday.

“That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

