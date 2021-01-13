Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Trump banned from Snapchat as Biden instigates angry demonstrators, says Trump must be booted from office

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Joe Biden continues badgering President Trump supporters—urging Senate to act quickly and impeach the president, Your Content has learned.

What’s more, Snapchat has permanently banned President Trump’s

“Last week, we saw an unprecedented assault on our democracy. It was unlike anything we have witnessed in the 244-year history of our nation.” a statement released Wednesday night reads.

“A violent attack on the United States Capitol itself. On the people’s representatives. On police officers who every day risk their lives to protect them. And on fellow citizens who serve as public servants in that Citadel of Liberty.

- Advertisement -

“Windows and doors were destroyed. Offices ransacked. A Capitol Hill police officer was murdered. Another lost his life a few days later. Four other people died in the senseless mayhem of that day.

“This criminal attack was planned and coordinated. It was carried out by political extremists and domestic terrorists, who were incited to this violence by President Trump.

“It was an armed insurrection against the United States of America. And those responsible must be held accountable.

“Today, the members of the House of Representatives exercised the power granted to them under our Constitution and voted to impeach and hold the president accountable. It was a bipartisan vote cast by members who followed the Constitution and their conscience. The process continues to the Senate.

“This nation also remains in the grip of a deadly virus and a reeling economy. I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation.

“From confirmations to key posts such as Secretaries for Homeland Security, State, Defense, Treasury, and Director of National Intelligence, to getting our vaccine program on track, and to getting our economy going again. Too many of our fellow Americans have suffered for too long over the past year to delay this urgent work.

“I have often said that there is nothing we can’t do, if we do it together. And it has never been more critical for us to stand together as a nation than right now.

“So we must remember who we are as Americans and what we stand for and believe.

“It’s time for us to be what at our best we have always been.”

“The United States of America.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
23,589,061
confirmed cases
Updated on January 13, 2021 7:29 pm
united states
393,482
deaths
Updated on January 13, 2021 7:29 pm
united states
9,247,898
active
Updated on January 13, 2021 7:29 pm
united states
13,947,681
recovered
Updated on January 13, 2021 7:29 pm
World
92,715,953
confirmed cases
Updated on January 13, 2021 7:29 pm
world
1,984,887
deaths
Updated on January 13, 2021 7:29 pm
world
24,706,223
active
Updated on January 13, 2021 7:29 pm
world
66,024,843
recovered
Updated on January 13, 2021 7:29 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

VP Mike Pence to visit California and New York Saturday

Your Content Staff - 0
On Saturday, January 16th, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Donald Trump impeached by House for second time in just two years

Your Content Staff - 0
The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump for the second time in...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

VP Pence to visit Charleston on Friday to attend service for Gen. Chuck Yeager

Your Content Staff - 0
On Friday, January 15th, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Charleston, West Virginia....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.