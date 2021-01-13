VP Pence to visit Charleston on Friday to attend service for Gen. Chuck Yeager

On Friday, January 15 th , Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Charleston, West Virginia. There, Vice President Pence will attend a memorial service honoring the life of General Chuck Yeager. General Yeager was a pioneer for American aviation and made history as the first pilot ever to break the sound barrier. Later that evening, Vice President Pence will return to Washington, D.C.

