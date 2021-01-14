Thursday, January 14, 2021
With no apparent indications of a breakthrough in the Senate to avoid a government shutdown, the Capitol is illuminated in Washington, Friday evening, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
7 More People Charged in Federal Court Following Events at the United States Capitol

Seven individuals have been charged in federal court in the District of Columbia in connection with crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

            The defendants and charges are outlined below:

  1. Robert Keith Packer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Packer was arrested today in Virginia.
  1. Nicholas Rodean was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority; one count of knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; and one count of and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol buildings. Rodean was arrested today in Washington, D.C.
  1. Aaron Mostofsky, was charged with one felony count of theft of government property. He was arrested in New York City yesterday.
  1. William Pepe was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority. Pepe was arrested yesterday in New York.
  1. Andrew Williams was charged with one count of unlawful entry of a restricted building and one count of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Williams was arrested in Florida yesterday.
  1. Josiah Colt, of Meridian, Idaho, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Colt was arrested yesterday in Idaho.
  1. Kevin Loftus was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Loftus was arrested yesterday in Wisconsin.

            In addition, three defendants previously charged by criminal complaint have been indicted in federal court in the District of Columbia:

  1. Lonnie Coffman
  2. Jacob Chansley
  3. Mark Leffingwell

            Defendant, Richard Barnett, who was arrested on Jan. 8, 2021, was charged in an amended complaint yesterday with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority; one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; and one count of theft of public money, property, or records.

            Additional complaints have been submitted in federal court and investigations are ongoing. As previously reported, approximately 40 individuals were arrested and charged in Superior Court with offenses including, but not limited to, unlawful entry, curfew violations, and firearms-related crimes.

            The cases are being prosecuted by the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the Department of Justice’s National Security Division. The cases are being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police Department, and the Metropolitan Police Department. Valuable assistance was provided by: the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York; the FBI’s New York Field Office; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin; the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida; the FBI’s Tampa Field Office; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho; the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia; the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland; and the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office.

            The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email [email protected] or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

            The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or s  ubmit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

