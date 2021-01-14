Thursday, January 14, 2021
Thursday, January 14, 2021
News Tip?
FAA lifts brief coronavirus-suspension of flights at New York and Philadelphia Airports twitter
📸: Your Content Illustration
CORONAVIRUS

FAA says you’ll be fined $35,000 and sent to JAIL if you are unruly on a flight due to ‘riots’

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it’ll fine any unruly airline passenger up to $35,000 and send them to prison if they act up on a flight due to the ‘riots,’ Your Content has learned.

The new regulations came a day after the Federal Aviation Administration announced that it would be taking a “zero-tolerance policy” toward unruly passengers, handing out punishments including “fines of up to $35,000 and possible imprisonment” without issuing any warnings, reports HuffPost.

“Recently, we’ve seen a disturbing increase in incidents where airline passengers have disrupted flights with threatening or violent behavior. These incidents have stemmed both from passengers’ refusals to wear masks and from recent violence at the U.S. Capitol. This dangerous behavior can distract, disrupt and threaten crew members’ safety functions,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a video released by the agency on Thursday.

The consequences are the result of “a disturbing increase” in the number of passengers disrupting flights with threatening or violent behavior over the refusal to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic and from recent violence at the U.S. Capitol, the FAA said in a statement. The policy is in effect through March 30, Boston.com reports.

- Advertisement -

“Passengers who interfere with, physically assault, or threaten to physically assault aircraft crew or anyone else on an aircraft face stiff penalties, including fines of up to $35,000 and imprisonment,” according to the statement. “This dangerous behavior can distract, disrupt, and threaten crewmembers’ safety functions.”

The action also comes amid tension in the nation’s capital ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Officials have warned people not to come to Washington D.C. for the occasion and Airbnb has canceled all reservations for that week as well as vowed to remove users identified as being associated with hate groups or the Capitol building riot, reports Travel + Leisure.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
23,848,410
confirmed cases
Updated on January 14, 2021 10:44 pm
united states
397,994
deaths
Updated on January 14, 2021 10:44 pm
united states
9,338,297
active
Updated on January 14, 2021 10:44 pm
united states
14,112,119
recovered
Updated on January 14, 2021 10:44 pm
World
93,532,517
confirmed cases
Updated on January 14, 2021 10:44 pm
world
2,002,392
deaths
Updated on January 14, 2021 10:44 pm
world
24,937,356
active
Updated on January 14, 2021 10:44 pm
world
66,592,769
recovered
Updated on January 14, 2021 10:44 pm

Related Articles

ANTIFA

Antifa member formally charged in connection to chaos at the Capitol

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
The Left wing activist tricked networks into thinking he merely 'documented' chaos at the Capitol, until cops heard him inciting the chaos.
Read more
Exclusive

Casey Anthony tests positive for COVID-19 for fourth straight week

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 6
Two individuals exclusively told Your Content they’re starting to think the monster mom is lying about her results.
Read more
Featured

‘Disgruntled employee’ altered State Department website to claim President Trump’s term ended Jan. 11

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
The United States Department of State showed on Monday that President Donald Trump's term in office ended today.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.