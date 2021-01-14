FAA says you’ll be fined $35,000 and sent to JAIL if you are unruly on a flight due to ‘riots’

The Federal Aviation Administration says it’ll fine any unruly airline passenger up to $35,000 and send them to prison if they act up on a flight due to the ‘riots,’ Your Content has learned.

The new regulations came a day after the Federal Aviation Administration announced that it would be taking a “zero-tolerance policy” toward unruly passengers, handing out punishments including “fines of up to $35,000 and possible imprisonment” without issuing any warnings, reports HuffPost.

“Recently, we’ve seen a disturbing increase in incidents where airline passengers have disrupted flights with threatening or violent behavior. These incidents have stemmed both from passengers’ refusals to wear masks and from recent violence at the U.S. Capitol. This dangerous behavior can distract, disrupt and threaten crew members’ safety functions,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a video released by the agency on Thursday.

The consequences are the result of “a disturbing increase” in the number of passengers disrupting flights with threatening or violent behavior over the refusal to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic and from recent violence at the U.S. Capitol, the FAA said in a statement. The policy is in effect through March 30, Boston.com reports.

“Passengers who interfere with, physically assault, or threaten to physically assault aircraft crew or anyone else on an aircraft face stiff penalties, including fines of up to $35,000 and imprisonment,” according to the statement. “This dangerous behavior can distract, disrupt, and threaten crewmembers’ safety functions.”

The action also comes amid tension in the nation’s capital ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Officials have warned people not to come to Washington D.C. for the occasion and Airbnb has canceled all reservations for that week as well as vowed to remove users identified as being associated with hate groups or the Capitol building riot, reports Travel + Leisure.