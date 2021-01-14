‘Helmet Boy’ carried 3 hats during chaos at Capitol, instigated gunshots and changed twice

The man at the forefront of chaos at the Capitol managed to slip away from news reports despite triggering police to fire their guns after he smashed the window nearby Ashli Babbitt in.

The man, dubbed Helmet Boy, wore a black T-shirt with a gray backpack and holding three hats—fled to a nearby stairwell and handed the caps out to two nearby individuals, several video angles examined and screenshot by Your Content reveal.

What’s more, Helmet Boy was also outside when another person was seriously injured and carried away on a barrier.

The man wore plain black long pants with ‘very plain flat black shoes (sneaks?) with white soles.’