Friday, January 15, 2021
23 People Dead in Norway Due to COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine

Nearly two dozen Norwegians have died as a result of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Your Content has learned.

Common reactions to the vaccine, including fever and nausea, “may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients,” Sigurd Hortemo, chief physician at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, said in a Friday statement.

All 13 were nursing home patients and at least 80 years old. While officials aren’t expressing serious concern, they are adjusting their guidance on who should receive the vaccine.

“All deaths that occur within the first few days of vaccination are carefully assessed. We cannot rule out that adverse reactions to the vaccine occurring within the first days following vaccination (such as fever and nausea) may contribute to more serious course and fatal outcome in patients with severe underlying disease.” Norwegian Medicines Agency and the National Institute of Public Health said.

“As of 14 January, 23 reports of suspected deaths have been submitted to the Norwegian ADR health registry. The figures in the published report include the thirteen reports that have been assessed by the Norwegian Medicines Agency and the National Institute of Public Health. Several reports of suspected adverse reactions are received on a daily basis and are continuously assessed.”

USA
24,079,105
confirmed cases
Updated on January 15, 2021 8:02 pm
united states
401,514
deaths
Updated on January 15, 2021 8:02 pm
united states
9,457,007
active
Updated on January 15, 2021 8:02 pm
united states
14,220,584
recovered
Updated on January 15, 2021 8:02 pm
World
94,257,913
confirmed cases
Updated on January 15, 2021 8:02 pm
world
2,016,242
deaths
Updated on January 15, 2021 8:02 pm
world
25,147,195
active
Updated on January 15, 2021 8:02 pm
world
67,094,476
recovered
Updated on January 15, 2021 8:02 pm

