Friday, January 15, 2021
Friday, January 15, 2021
News Tip?
TRUMP

‘My Pillow’ CEO hanging out in the West Wing of the White House

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Your Content ran into My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell in the West Wing of the White House Friday, where he was taking a phone call following a brief meeting with President Trump.

The My Pillow CEO was spotted outside the West Wing at 3 pm. He was on his cell phone at one point as he waited outside. The Marine let him inside at 3:05 pm.

Lindell declined to come sticks to answer questions when reporters asked him to come answer questions.

“I’m sure you’ll write something nice,” he said.

When word of Lindell sighting spread among the press room and reporters rushed outside, according to White House pool reporter Emily Goodin.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
23,961,761
confirmed cases
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
united states
399,709
deaths
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
united states
9,426,071
active
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
united states
14,135,981
recovered
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
World
94,004,036
confirmed cases
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
world
2,011,874
deaths
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
world
25,050,680
active
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm
world
66,941,482
recovered
Updated on January 15, 2021 2:58 pm

Related Articles

Exclusive

FBI pays visit to rapper Bryson Gray for being a Republican: ‘They want us locked up’

Jonathan Riches and Nik Hatziefstathiou - 0
Rapper Bryson Gray is outraged after agents from the FBI visited him at home for being a Republican.
Read more
TRUMP

President Trump urges ‘NO violence, lawbreaking, vandalism’ in light of reports of demonstrations

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
President Donald Trump has called on all Americans to refrain from lawbreaking, violence, and vandalism amid reports of more demonstrations.
Read more
TRUMP

Patriots coach Bill Belichick rejects Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump

Your Content Staff - 0
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced Monday night that he would not...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.