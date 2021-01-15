‘My Pillow’ CEO hanging out in the West Wing of the White House

Your Content ran into My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell in the West Wing of the White House Friday, where he was taking a phone call following a brief meeting with President Trump.

The My Pillow CEO was spotted outside the West Wing at 3 pm. He was on his cell phone at one point as he waited outside. The Marine let him inside at 3:05 pm.

Lindell declined to come sticks to answer questions when reporters asked him to come answer questions.



“I’m sure you’ll write something nice,” he said.

When word of Lindell sighting spread among the press room and reporters rushed outside, according to White House pool reporter Emily Goodin.