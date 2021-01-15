‘My Pillow’ CEO hanging out in the West Wing of the White House

Your Content ran into My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell in the West Wing of the White House Friday, where he was taking a phone call following a brief meeting with President Trump.
The My Pillow CEO was spotted outside the West Wing at 3 pm. He was on his cell phone at one point as he waited outside. The Marine let him inside at 3:05 pm.
Lindell declined to come sticks to answer questions when reporters asked him to come answer questions.
“I’m sure you’ll write something nice,” he said.
When word of Lindell sighting spread among the press room and reporters rushed outside, according to White House pool reporter Emily Goodin.
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.