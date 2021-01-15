Friday, January 15, 2021
Friday, January 15, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

NRA files for bankruptcy in New York, plans to reincorporate in Texas

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The National Rifle Association packed its bags to ditch New York for Texas, Your Content has learned.

Developing now…

NRA STATEMENT

Today, the NRA announced a restructuring plan that positions us for the long-term and ensures our continued success as the nation’s leading advocate for constitutional freedom – free from the toxic political environment of New York.

- Advertisement -

The plan can be summed up quite simply: We are DUMPING New York, and we are pursuing plans to reincorporate the NRA in Texas.

To facilitate the strategic plan and restructuring, the NRA and one of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division. As you may know, chapter 11 proceedings are often utilized by businesses, nonprofits and organizations of all kinds to streamline legal and financial affairs.

Under the plan, the NRA will continue what we’ve always done – confronting anti-gun, anti-self-defense and anti-hunting activities and promoting constitutional advocacy that helps law-abiding Americans. Our work will continue as it always has. No major changes are expected to the NRA’s operations or workforce.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
23,996,841
confirmed cases
Updated on January 15, 2021 4:00 pm
united states
400,299
deaths
Updated on January 15, 2021 4:00 pm
united states
9,434,224
active
Updated on January 15, 2021 4:00 pm
united states
14,162,318
recovered
Updated on January 15, 2021 4:00 pm
World
94,046,507
confirmed cases
Updated on January 15, 2021 4:00 pm
world
2,012,576
deaths
Updated on January 15, 2021 4:00 pm
world
25,063,475
active
Updated on January 15, 2021 4:00 pm
world
66,970,456
recovered
Updated on January 15, 2021 4:00 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Biden announces slate for DNC leadership, including new Chair Jaime Harrison

Your Content Staff - 0
Today, President-elect Biden announced his slate for new Democratic National Committee officer positions,...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Kim Jong-un holds ‘military parade’ in ‘celebration of Biden after Congress’

Your Content Staff - 0
Though it doesn’t make much sense—North Korea is holding a military parade ‘after party’...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says National Guard to have large ‘presence’ in state on Jan. 20

Your Content Staff - 0
Governor Tom Wolf announced today that approximately 450 Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) members have been...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.