Crazed Man Arrested at New D.C. Border for Carrying 500 Round of Ammo and UNREGISTERED GUN

Virginia man faces a gun charge in D.C. after being stopped at an inauguration security checkpoint with unauthorized credentials, a handgun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition.

D.C. police say they stopped 31-year-old Wesley Allen Beeler of Front Royal around 6:30 p.m. Friday near 30 E Street NE.

Court documents show police say Beeler pulled up to the checkpoint in his white Ford F-150 truck and showed an inauguration credential, NBC New York revealed.

A gun with a high-capacity magazine inserted and ammunition were found in the vehicle, police said. The gun was not registered in Washington, D.C., FOX 5 DC reported.

Police say they also found “509 9MM rounds of hollow point & ball ammunition” and 21 12-guage shotgun shells, HuffPost reported.

Beeler was arrested and taken to U.S. Capitol Police Headquarters for processing.

He’s been charged with being in violation of the Emergency Act put in place by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser a few days ago, along with being in possession of an unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition, and a large capacity ammunition feeding device, reports ABC7.

