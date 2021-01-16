Saturday, January 16, 2021
Saturday, January 16, 2021
News Tip?
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: The U.S. Capitol is seen behind a fence and trucks blocking the street on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
BREAKING NEWS

Crazed Man Arrested at New D.C. Border for Carrying 500 Round of Ammo and UNREGISTERED GUN

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The police arrested a man at a security checkpoint in Washington, D.C., with an unregistered handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition, Your Content is learning.

Virginia man faces a gun charge in D.C. after being stopped at an inauguration security checkpoint with unauthorized credentials, a handgun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition.

D.C. police say they stopped 31-year-old Wesley Allen Beeler of Front Royal around 6:30 p.m. Friday near 30 E Street NE.

Court documents show police say Beeler pulled up to the checkpoint in his white Ford F-150 truck and showed an inauguration credential, NBC New York revealed.

- Advertisement -

A gun with a high-capacity magazine inserted and ammunition were found in the vehicle, police said. The gun was not registered in Washington, D.C., FOX 5 DC reported.

Police say they also found “509 9MM rounds of hollow point & ball ammunition” and 21 12-guage shotgun shells, HuffPost reported.

Beeler was arrested and taken to U.S. Capitol Police Headquarters for processing.

He’s been charged with being in violation of the Emergency Act put in place by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser a few days ago, along with being in possession of an unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition, and a large capacity ammunition feeding device, reports ABC7.

Developing now… Details to follow.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
24,244,136
confirmed cases
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
united states
404,302
deaths
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
united states
9,536,160
active
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
united states
14,303,674
recovered
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
World
94,775,478
confirmed cases
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
world
2,027,067
deaths
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
world
25,313,240
active
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm
world
67,435,171
recovered
Updated on January 16, 2021 4:26 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Facebook begins banning Trump supporters as part of their ‘preparations for Inauguration Day’

Your Content Staff - 1
Facebook is secretly ‘extending restrictions’ as part of their ‘preparations for Inauguration Day.’
Read more
NEWS FLASH

23 People Dead in Norway Due to COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine

Your Content Staff - 0
Nearly two dozen Norwegians have died as a result of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

NRA files for bankruptcy in New York, plans to reincorporate in Texas

Your Content Staff - 0
The National Rifle Association packed its bags to ditch New York for Texas, Your...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.