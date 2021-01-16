Philly DA Larry Krasner claims ‘bail is far less than we are requesting’ despite him requesting no bail

In an odd turn-of-events, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is now advocating for victims of gun violence rather than violent gun wielders, claiming bail throughout the city ‘is far less than we are requesting’ despite his office seeking no bail, Your Content has learned.

“The usual bail we request is $1 million, but we do not set bail. The bail is set by bail commissioners. And time after time after time, the bail commissioners are coming with bails far less than we are requesting,” Krasner falsely claimed.

In fact, Krasner stands accused of releasing two gunmen who wielded their arsenal toward a playground over the summer.

The cost of Krasner’s victory has been written in blood. Philadelphia has seen more murders—many more murders than New York City, which has more than five times Philly’s population.

Philadelphia’s daily average inmate population was 6,409 when Mr Krasner took office, and was down to 4,849 on August 31, 2019, revealed Journal14.com.