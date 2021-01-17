Parler finds new hosting service, expected to go back online shortly

Parler will be going back online momentarily, Your Content has learned.

“Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both.” reads a memo on Parler’s website.

“We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!”