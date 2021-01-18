Monday, January 18, 2021
NEWS FLASH

Man Hides from COVID-19 at Chicago O’Hare Airport for 3 MONTHS

By Your Content Staff
Modified

A 36-year-old allegedly lived inside O’Hare International Airport for three months before he was caught on Saturday, Your Content has learned.

Prosecutors said Aditya Singh was too afraid to fly back to Los Angeles due to COVID-19.

In a stunning case that resembles the plot of Tom Hanks’ 2004 movie “The Terminal,” 36-year-old Aditya Singh managed to hide in a secured area of the airport and survive by getting food from passengers, prosecutors told an incredulous judge on Sunday, The Chicago Tribune reported.

“So if I understand you correctly,” Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz said, “you’re telling me that an unauthorized, nonemployee individual was allegedly living within a secure part of the O’Hare airport terminal from Oct. 19, 2020, to Jan. 16, 2021, and was not detected? I want to understand you correctly.”

