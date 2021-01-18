Police in Upper Darby on the hunt for wanted sex predator Michael Kotwicki

Police are scouring Upper Darby in search of a recently-active fugitive sexual predator who remains at-large in Delaware County, Your Content has learned.
“The Upper Darby Township Police are attempting to locate the below wanted male, Michael Kotwicki, for physical and sexual assault that occurred on January 17, 2021 within the Township.” authorities said in a statement overnight.
“Kotwicki is approximately 5’ 8”, 130 lbs, blonde hair and blue eyes. His last known addreses are in Secane and Springfield. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, 610-734-7693, or email [email protected]
“Any information will remain anonymous.”
