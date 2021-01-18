Monday, January 18, 2021
Monday, January 18, 2021
News Tip?
U.S.

Police in Upper Darby on the hunt for wanted sex predator Michael Kotwicki

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Police are scouring Upper Darby in search of a recently-active fugitive sexual predator who remains at-large in Delaware County, Your Content has learned.

“The Upper Darby Township Police are attempting to locate the below wanted male, Michael Kotwicki, for physical and sexual assault that occurred on January 17, 2021 within the Township.” authorities said in a statement overnight.

“Kotwicki is approximately 5’ 8”, 130 lbs, blonde hair and blue eyes. His last known addreses are in Secane and Springfield. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, 610-734-7693, or email [email protected]

“Any information will remain anonymous.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
24,482,050
confirmed cases
Updated on January 18, 2021 2:08 am
united states
407,202
deaths
Updated on January 18, 2021 2:08 am
united states
9,646,497
active
Updated on January 18, 2021 2:08 am
united states
14,428,351
recovered
Updated on January 18, 2021 2:08 am
World
95,491,215
confirmed cases
Updated on January 18, 2021 2:08 am
world
2,039,779
deaths
Updated on January 18, 2021 2:08 am
world
25,469,358
active
Updated on January 18, 2021 2:08 am
world
67,982,078
recovered
Updated on January 18, 2021 2:08 am

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Parler finds new hosting service, expected to go back online shortly

Your Content Staff - 1
Parler will be going back online momentarily, Your Content has learned. “Now seems like...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Putin Has Poisoned Opponent Alexi Navalny JAILED After Hospital Release

Your Content Staff - 0
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport after returning from...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Donald Trump to Visit Florida on Inauguration Day

Your Content Staff - 0
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.