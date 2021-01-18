Monday, January 18, 2021
Monday, January 18, 2021
News Tip?
CHAOS AT CAPITOL

Lady who stole Pelosi’s ‘top secret’ laptop arrested in Pennsylvania, planned to ‘sell to Russia’

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A Pennsylvania woman accused of being one of the Capitol rioters told a former “romantic partner” that she planned to steal a laptop computer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and sell it to Russian intelligence, NBC 10 exclusively revealed, Your Content has learned.

Riley June Williams, 22, was charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with the intent to disturb a session of Congress and other charges after her former flame turned her in, NBC 10 revealed overnight into Tuesday.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
24,626,376
confirmed cases
Updated on January 18, 2021 11:39 pm
united states
408,620
deaths
Updated on January 18, 2021 11:39 pm
united states
9,666,071
active
Updated on January 18, 2021 11:39 pm
united states
14,551,685
recovered
Updated on January 18, 2021 11:39 pm
World
96,008,788
confirmed cases
Updated on January 18, 2021 11:39 pm
world
2,049,311
deaths
Updated on January 18, 2021 11:39 pm
world
25,549,932
active
Updated on January 18, 2021 11:39 pm
world
68,409,545
recovered
Updated on January 18, 2021 11:39 pm

Related Articles

CHAOS AT CAPITOL

Pennsylvania Man Arrested by FBI for Chaos at the Capitol

Your Content Staff - 0
Another Pennsylvania man has been arrested for taking part in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
Read more
BIDEN

Joe Biden’s dog sworn in during ‘Indoguration’ ceremony

Your Content Staff - 0
President-elect Joe Biden’s dog has been sworn in during an odd Indoguration Day ceremony.
Read more
U.S.

Crazed Man Arrested at New D.C. Border for Carrying 500 Round of Ammo and UNREGISTERED GUN

Jonathan Lee Riches - 1
The man was arrested at a security checkpoint in with an unregistered handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.