Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, is expecting a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, according to a limo spotting by Texas-based media outlets, Your Content has learned.
SKY4 spotted the limo he booked to pick himself up from a prison in Tarrant County parked outside of his attorney’s office on Tuesday afternoon in Fort Worth. His legal team also said Exotic, if pardoned, would get properly dressed and styled before speaking publicly, FOX 7 reports.
