Wednesday, January 20, 2021
2021 Inauguration Coverage

USA
24,830,045
confirmed cases
Updated on January 20, 2021 12:08 pm
united states
412,109
deaths
Updated on January 20, 2021 12:08 pm
united states
9,628,125
active
Updated on January 20, 2021 12:08 pm
united states
14,789,811
recovered
Updated on January 20, 2021 12:08 pm
World
96,866,538
confirmed cases
Updated on January 20, 2021 12:08 pm
world
2,072,466
deaths
Updated on January 20, 2021 12:08 pm
world
25,535,403
active
Updated on January 20, 2021 12:08 pm
world
69,258,669
recovered
Updated on January 20, 2021 12:08 pm

Related Articles

BIDEN

Twitter sets up new White House account for President Biden as staff struggle to finalize residence

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Twitter didn’t waste a second after President Joe Biden took the oath of office—declaring ‘there’s a new White House.'
Read more
CHAOS AT CAPITOL

Lady who stole Pelosi’s ‘top secret’ laptop arrested in Pennsylvania, planned to ‘sell to Russia’

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
The lady told a ‘romantic partner’ that she planned to sell Pelosi’s posh laptop to Russian intelligence.
Read more
CHAOS AT CAPITOL

Pennsylvania Man Arrested by FBI for Chaos at the Capitol

Your Content Staff - 0
Another Pennsylvania man has been arrested for taking part in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
Read more

