Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden speaks, flanked by his wife Jill Biden, at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 10, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
BIDEN

Joe Biden’s ‘marriage is about to get rocky’ for making wife, Dr. Jill Biden, ‘call him Mr. President’

By Jonathan Lee Riches
President Joe Biden’s marriage is set ‘to get rocky’ after it was revealed Wednesday Dr. Jill Biden is tasked with calling him ‘Mr. President’, Your Content has learned.

In the Rotunda of the Capitol — which had been occupied by rioters just two weeks ago — Biden and Harris were presented with several gifts, including photographs of them taking their oaths of office, crystal vases and flags that flew over the Capitol during the ceremony.

“Mr. President—no Joe, you’re Mr. President,” said the speaker.

“He makes me call him that,” Dr. Jill Biden quipped.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) noted that Biden and Harris were “a son and daughter of the Senate” and wryly added that they had “skipped the House altogether” — a reference to their service in only his chamber.

“Dr. Biden he makes you call him Mr. President?” he asked. “Yes,” Dr. Biden replied, nodding her head.

“The marriage is about to get rocky. I can tell.”

