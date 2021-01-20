Lil Wayne Pardoned by President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has pardoned Lil Wayne just two months after Your Content exclusively reported the president had a heartfelt meeting with the musician.

“Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr. Carter, describes him as ‘trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.’” President Trump wrote in a statement pardoning over 70 individuals overnight.

“Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks.

“Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr. Wayne ‘a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer.’”

Your Content readers were first to know in October that Trump intended to pardon the famed musician.

“If you listen to what happened to Dwayne it makes you understand why he declined and solemnly shook his head when asked if he wanted to address the court in 2010,” a White House staffer previously revealed to Your Content.

In 2010, Lil Wayne served virtually eight months on the Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York after a loaded firearm was found on his tour bus in 2007.

“President Trump made a promise to help Carter overcome his legal woes—he intends to follow through with that promise,” a White House staffer told Your Content, noting the president has scheduled a phone call with the rapper for later today.

“Promises made—promises kept. The meeting in October was in regard to today’s charges,” the aide continued.

Your Content was second to reveal federal agents have charged rapper Lil Wayne with additional gun charges.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged the rapper with 1 count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, TMZ reported.

He faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The charge is for a December 2019 incident where federal agents searched Wayne’s plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. He was a passenger on that plane, which made a stop in Florida on its way to California.

As Your Content readers know, President Trump was briefed on Lil Wayne’s entire life story—from the mean streets of New Orleans to center stage at Madison Square Garden, according to a White House staffer and industry insider who spoke exclusively to Your Content.

According to the White House staffer—who could not be identified due to their position within the administration—there ‘were several meetings’ with the rapper—and President Trump even phoned Gov. Andrew Cuomo to inquire about a possible pardon. But the request went unanswered.

“At the time the political field wasn’t as heated because of the great federal response to the pandemic and the administration hoped it would be a bipartisan move,” the insider continued.