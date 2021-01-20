Thursday, January 21, 2021
Thursday, January 21, 2021
News Tip?
BIDEN

President Biden dubbed ‘disaster’ before first night sleep, lowest attendance in inaugural HISTORY

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

President Joe Biden’s first day has been an utter disaster—with thousands dead from COVID-19, a military helicopter crash and the lowest inauguration attendance in history—according to Americans who took to social media to voice their frustrations. What’s more, Your Content has learned ‘more civilians took to the streets of Florida to greet President Donald Trump than the number of people at President Biden’s inauguration, period.’

“Thousands dead from COVID. Military helicopter goes down. Lowest inauguration attendance in history. Kamala Harris is his VP.” tweeted one far-right individual. “This isn’t salvageable. He should just resign in disgrace now.”

President Donald Trump journeyed to Florida early Wednesday morning—flying on Air Force One for the final time in his term.

“Looks like more people came to see Trump arrive in Florida than came to Biden’s inauguration, excepting military.” said Jordan Older. “Biden/Harris is the lowest point in USA history in my lifetime.”

- Advertisement -

A third user described the ceremony as a ‘boring, low-energy event’ that resembles a Russian inauguration.

“Biden had the lowest inauguration turnout in modern history. Planted flags in place of people.” the far-right user tweeted. “The flags form a Russian flag design. Boring, low-energy event.”

Kerry Berry noted Biden held ‘the lowest TV rating and online views’ in addition to the poor attendance.

“Joe Biden has the lowest TV rating and online views in US history for a Presidential Inauguration Day.” tweeted Berry.

“But somehow received 84 million votes. I can’t wait for them to explain this one.”

President Biden closed the Jan. 20 ceremony with a call for unity.

‘My fellow Americans, I close the day where I began, with a sacred oath, before God and all of you. I give you my word, I will always level with you,’ he said.

‘Together we shall write an American story of hope, not fear, of unity, not division, of light, not darkness, a story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness. May this be the story that guides us, the story that inspires us, and the story that tells ages yet to come that we answer the call of history. We met the moment. Democracy and hope, truth and justice did not die on our watch, but thrived,’ he added. 

Biden concluded his 20 minutes of remarks with: ‘So, with purpose and resolve, we turn to those tasks of our time, sustained by faith, driven by conviction, devoted to one another and the country we love with all our hearts. May god bless America and may God protect our troops. Thank you, America.’

Joe and Jill Biden greeted their predecessors in the White House with hugs and handshakes as they exited the inauguration platform. The couple shared a particularly long hug with Barack and Michelle Obama, who they were close to in the eight years Biden served as Obama’s vice president.

They also greeted George W. Bush and Laura Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton. The former first couples will join the Bidens at Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a show of bipartisan unity.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
24,998,975
confirmed cases
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:18 am
united states
415,894
deaths
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:18 am
united states
9,614,365
active
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:18 am
united states
14,968,716
recovered
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:18 am
World
97,328,980
confirmed cases
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:18 am
world
2,083,868
deaths
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:18 am
world
25,579,178
active
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:18 am
world
69,665,934
recovered
Updated on January 21, 2021 3:18 am

Related Articles

BIDEN

China makes first move toward mending tense relations with United States, calls for ‘better angels’

Your Content Staff - 0
China has called for 'better angels' to prevail in reset under President Joe Biden's...
Read more
BIDEN

VP Kamala Harris to attend ‘virtual prayer service’ Thursday to avoid leaving White House

Your Content Staff - 0
Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a ‘virtual prayer service’ hosted by the National Cathedral.
Read more
BIDEN

Joe Biden’s ‘marriage is about to get rocky’ for making wife, Dr. Jill Biden, ‘call him Mr. President’

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
President Joe Biden’s marriage is set ‘to get rocky’ after it was revealed Wednesday...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.