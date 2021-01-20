Wednesday, January 20, 2021
US President Donald Trump waves to the media as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on January 12, 2021. - Trump is traveling to Texas to review his border wall project. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Biden says Trump wrote him ‘a very generous’ letter

By Your Content Staff
Modified

President Biden held a brief photo opportunity in the Oval Office, in which he said President Trump wrote him “a very generous” letter, Your Content has learned.

However, Biden said that it was private and he would not share it until he had a chance to speak with the former president, according to the White House press pooler.

