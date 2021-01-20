President Biden says Trump wrote him ‘a very generous’ letter

President Biden held a brief photo opportunity in the Oval Office, in which he said President Trump wrote him “a very generous” letter, Your Content has learned.
However, Biden said that it was private and he would not share it until he had a chance to speak with the former president, according to the White House press pooler.
