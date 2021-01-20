Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Twitter sets up new White House account as staff struggle to finalize residence
BIDEN

Twitter sets up new White House account for President Biden as staff struggle to finalize residence

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Twitter didn’t waste a second after President Joe Biden took the oath of office—declaring ‘there’s a new White House,’ Your Content has learned.

“There’s a new @WhiteHouse.” Twitter wrote in a push notification. “Follow for the latest from the new @WhiteHouse.”

Developing now… Details to follow.

Related Articles

BIDEN

Joe Biden’s ‘marriage is about to get rocky’ for making wife, Dr. Jill Biden, ‘call him Mr. President’

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
President Joe Biden’s marriage is set ‘to get rocky’ after it was revealed Wednesday...
Read more
Featured

2021 Inauguration Coverage

Your Content Staff - 0
Watch live from Washington D.C. as the world tunes in for the 46th Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris.
Read more
CHAOS AT CAPITOL

Lady who stole Pelosi’s ‘top secret’ laptop arrested in Pennsylvania, planned to ‘sell to Russia’

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
The lady told a ‘romantic partner’ that she planned to sell Pelosi’s posh laptop to Russian intelligence.
Read more

