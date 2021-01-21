Thursday, January 21, 2021
Articles of impeachment filed against President Joe Biden on second day in office

By Your Content Staff
Modified

A Georgia lawmaker is wasting no time when it comes to following through on a promise to impeach President Joe Biden—as Your Content has learned the articles have been officially filed.

“President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency.” Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

Greene also released a video to Facebook announcing her decision. She said: ‘I’ve just filed articles of impeachment on president Joe Biden, we will see how this goes.’

Greene, a freshman lawmaker who aligned herself closely with President Trump, said in January that she would introduce articles of impeachment against Biden for abuse of power.

“His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies.”

Greene declared that Biden and members of his family received money from foreign entities, including the Chinese Communist Party.

“President Biden is even on tape admitting to a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government threatening to withhold $1,000,000,000 in foreign aid if they did not do his bidding.”

Congresswoman Greene continued. “President Biden residing in the White House is a threat to national security and he must be immediately impeached.”

