Friday, January 22, 2021
VIDEO: Dems and Republicans evict troops from Capitol after inauguration, forced to sleep in parking lots

Politicians from both the Republican and Democratic parties treated U.S. troops ‘worse than a one night stand’ after using them for protection during the inauguration—only to evict them into vacant parking lots shortly thereafter to sleep, Your Content has learned.

“For the last week my battalion has been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria.” a military source told Benny Johnson.

“Today the Senate kicked us out & moved us to a cold parking garage. 5000 soldiers. 1 power outlet. One bathroom. This is how Joe Biden’s America treats solders.”

He continued: “Yesterday dozens of senators and congressman walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service.

“Within 24 hours they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed.”

