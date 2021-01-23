Saturday, January 23, 2021
Saturday, January 23, 2021
CNN Icon Larry King Dead at 86

Larry King has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19, Your Content can tragically report. He was 86.

King had been hospitalized with COVID-19. He passed away Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Ora Media, a production company King founded with Mexican media mogul Carlos Slim.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” the company said.

