FBI arrests man for plotting to assassinate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez amid chaos at the Capitol

A Capitol rioter has been charged with threatening to ‘assassinate’ Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a US Capitol Police officer, Your Content has learned.
Garret Miller of Texas faces five criminal charges stemming from the Capitol insurrection, including trespassing offenses and making death threats. Miller allegedly tweeted, “assassinate AOC,” according to court documents.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
