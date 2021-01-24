Gas prices to go up or drivers will pay a ‘miles traveled’ tax

Americans will soon see a new gas or ‘miles traveled’ tax, according to Pete Buttigieg, Democratic President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department, Your Content has learned.

“We need to look at any responsible, viable revenue mechanism we can all agree on,” said Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, at the hearing in which lawmakers said he would quickly win Senate confirmation.

Buttigieg said gasoline tax hikes are ‘possible’ in the coming months.

“It’s possible — certainly many states have taken that step including my own — but it’s not the only approach.”

“There are several different models,” Buttigieg added. “In the short- to medium-term that could include revisiting the gas tax, adjusting it and or connecting it to inflation.”