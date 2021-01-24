Hunter Biden halts presidential motorcade to eat at nearby bagel shop after having the munchies

Hunter Biden halted his father’s presidential motorcade Sunday afternoon after getting the munchies, Your Content has learned.

President Joe Biden directed the motorcade to stop so Hunter Biden could make a food run at Call Your Mother, an iconic bagelry with such a cult following that it expanded last year to new shops in Georgetown and Capitol Hill, Tom DeFrank of the White House Press Corps reported.

Hunter Biden stood at the window several minutes for his takeout order but WH officials didn’t know exactly what he purchased.

This was a stop of several minutes during which POTUS stayed in the limo. Hunter Biden’s daughters Finnegan and Maisy, who also attended the service, stayed in the car with their grandfather.

Several dozen people ran over to catch a glimpse of Hunter at the food joint.