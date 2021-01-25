Delco and Chesco drug kingpins out of business after Criminal Investigation Division finds 300 grams of cocaine

A drug den duo have been arrested for trafficking cocaine throughout Delaware and Chester Counties, and Your Content has learned cops found over 300 grams of cocaine during the raid.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced that two individuals have been arrested and over 300 grams of cocaine have been seized as a result of the work of the Delaware County Drug Task Force and the Chester Narcotics Unit.

Authorities obtained search warrants and journeyed to raid the drug den on Friday, January 22, 2021.

When police arrived, they cuffed Queni Martinez, 38, of Chester, after finding approximately 295 grams of cocaine and, in an unrelated investigation, Germaine Glover, 43, of Chester, was arrested with approximately 22 grams of cocaine on Wednesday, January 20.

Both men have been charged with the manufacture, possession and delivery of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.



“The law enforcement community in Delaware County is in a constant battle against the tide of illegal drugs in our community,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told Your Content in a press release, “which is what makes the arrest of these individuals so important. Taking a substantial quantity of cocaine off our streets is a victory for law enforcement, as well as a victory for the community. With the incredible assistance of the members of the task force, we are determined to apprehend the individuals who manufacture and distribute these dangerous drugs.”



On Friday, January 22, Chester Police Officer John Benozich, accompanied by members of the Chester Narcotics Unit and the Delaware County Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at 606 East 8Th Street, Chester. The target of the investigation, Queni Martinez, was located in a vehicle parked outside the residence, and he directed officers to an abandoned vehicle parked next to the residence.

Officers recovered approximately 295 grams of suspected cocaine broken down into different quantities for street sales.

The cocaine was concealed in different parts of the vehicle, and canine units were used to assist in the search.

The suspected cocaine was subsequently tested and confirmed to be cocaine. In addition to the drugs, officers recovered a multi-caliber rifle and ammunition , a bulletproof vest, a police scanner, as well as cash.

On Wednesday, January 20, members of the Delaware County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 3201 West 3rd Street, in Chester City. Three individuals were in the residence at the time of the search.

Defendant Glover stated that the other individuals had nothing to do with any contraband found on the premises.

A total of 21 grams of cocaine were recovered, as well as a digital scale with cocaine residue.

In October 2020 a search warrant had been executed at the same location and law enforcement recovered cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The defendant was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver at that time, and was awaiting his court date at the time of his subsequent arrest.



“I want to commend the members of the Delaware County Drug Task Force, led by CID Sgt. Anthony Ruggeri and Deputy DA Laurie Moore, and the members of the Chester Police Narcotics Unit for their work in making these arrests. In addition, I want to thank the Aston, Eddystone and Ridley Police Department K9 units for their expertise and assistance in securing the arrest of these men,” said DA Stollsteimer.



Both drug dealers have been charged with:

35 P.S. §780-113(a)(30) – Manufacture of a Controlled Substance.