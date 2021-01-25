Former President Trump breaks silence, launches office to oversee his continued work to better America

President Donald J. Trump released a statement to Your Content early Monday night, and its now confirmed Trump will continue to serve the American people.

Statement from the Office of the Former President

“Today, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, formally opened the Office of the Former President.” a press release from the Trump Administration reads.

“The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.

“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People.”