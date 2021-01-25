Monday, January 25, 2021
Monday, January 25, 2021
News Tip?
US President Donald Trump waves to the media as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on January 12, 2021. - Trump is traveling to Texas to review his border wall project. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Featured

Former President Trump breaks silence, launches office to oversee his continued work to better America

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

President Donald J. Trump released a statement to Your Content early Monday night, and its now confirmed Trump will continue to serve the American people.

Statement from the Office of the Former President

“Today, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, formally opened the Office of the Former President.” a press release from the Trump Administration reads.

“The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.

“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
25,828,054
confirmed cases
Updated on January 25, 2021 6:15 pm
united states
431,042
deaths
Updated on January 25, 2021 6:15 pm
united states
9,830,500
active
Updated on January 25, 2021 6:15 pm
united states
15,566,512
recovered
Updated on January 25, 2021 6:15 pm
World
100,226,950
confirmed cases
Updated on January 25, 2021 6:15 pm
world
2,147,944
deaths
Updated on January 25, 2021 6:15 pm
world
26,088,243
active
Updated on January 25, 2021 6:15 pm
world
71,990,763
recovered
Updated on January 25, 2021 6:15 pm

Related Articles

DELCO

Delco and Chesco drug kingpins out of business after Criminal Investigation Division finds 300 grams of cocaine

Your Content Staff - 0
A drug den duo have been arrested for trafficking cocaine throughout Delaware and Chester Counties.
Read more
U.S.

South Carolina man impersonated DEA agent, tricked victims into paying him bribes

Your Content Staff - 0
A scandalous South Carolina conman is behind bars after authorities say he impersonated a...
Read more
Exclusive

Former Press Sec. to President Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to Run for Governor of Arkansas

Jonathan Lee Riches - 1
Sarah Huckabee Sanders will announce her intent to run for governor of Arkansas on Monday.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.