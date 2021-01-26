Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Harvey Weinstein broke and alone, files bankruptcy with $17M going to victims

Harvey Weinstein was left broke and alone with no chance of happiness in coming years after the Hollywood mogul filed bankruptcy, allocating $17 million to victims, Your Content has learned.

According to The Associated Press, the revised settlement also provides about $35 million for creditors, with $8.4 million going into a liquidation trust for non-sexual misconduct claims, and $9.7 million as reimbursement for defense costs incurred by company officials other than Weinstein.

