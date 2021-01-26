Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Putin Trump - YC
FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin makes his annual New Year address to the nation in Moscow, Russia, December 31, 2016. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo
President Biden phones Vladimir Putin to discuss overseas situation

By Your Content Staff
Modified

President Joe Biden phoned Russian leader Vladimir Putin moments ago, Your Content has learned.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.” the White House revealed Tuesday.

“They discussed both countries’ willingness to extend New START for five years, agreeing to have their teams work urgently to complete the extension by February 5.

“They also agreed to explore strategic stability discussions on a range of arms control and emerging security issues. President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ firm support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“He also raised other matters of concern, including the SolarWinds hack, reports of Russia placing bounties on United States soldiers in Afghanistan, interference in the 2020 United States election, and the poisoning of Aleksey Navalny.

“President Biden made clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies. The two presidents agreed to maintain transparent and consistent communication going forward.”

