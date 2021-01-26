President Biden ‘to end private prison contracts’ despite being run by VP Harris’ friend

President Joe Biden is set to order the Department of Justice to end private prison contracts as part of racial equity push, Your Content has learned.

“America has never lived up to its founding promise of equality for all, but we’ve never stopped trying,” Biden said Tuesday morning in a tweet from the president’s official Twitter account.

“Today, I’ll take action to advance racial equity and push us closer to that more perfect union we’ve always strived to be.”

The actions are aimed at combating discriminatory housing practices, reforming the prison system, respecting sovereignty of Tribal governments and fighting xenophobia against Asian Americans, especially in light of the Covid pandemic, reports CNBC.

As Your Content previously reported, elected officials at all levels lost reelection, resigned, or retired after receiving campaign donations from GEO Group. Several officeholders went on to assume executive roles at the private prison conglomerate. The numbers speak for themselves: 35 Republicans swept in 2020; 75 in 2018; 11 in 2017; and 33 in 2016.

George Zoley, 66, recruited several key assets to join GEO Group since 2018—such as former California Secretary of Corrections Scott Kenan, Venezuelanbanker Guido Van Hauwermeiren, and former BNP Paribas executive Duane Helkowski.

Though Zoley is said to be a staunch Republican—his history in hundreds of communities proves otherwise.

The bolstered board also includes two previous executives from BNP Paribas—the bank that funneled a massive $23 million between Hunter Biden and Ukranian associates, in addition to Kamala Harris’ right-hand-man during her tenure as California Attorney General—Scott Kernan.