Twitter bans My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell for supporting Trump and announcing candidacy for governor

Twitter has banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, Your Content has learned.

The company decided to ban Lindell permanently after he repeatedly violated its civic integrity policy, a spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Your Content readers were first to learn on Jan. 15 that the My Pillow CEO was spotted outside the West Wing on his cell phone after a U.S. Marine let him inside at 3:05 pm.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.