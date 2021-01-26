Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Twitter bans My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell for supporting Trump and announcing candidacy for governor

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Twitter has banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, Your Content has learned.

The company decided to ban Lindell permanently after he repeatedly violated its civic integrity policy, a spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Your Content readers were first to learn on Jan. 15 that the My Pillow CEO was spotted outside the West Wing on his cell phone after a U.S. Marine let him inside at 3:05 pm.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
25,861,597
confirmed cases
Updated on January 26, 2021 1:21 am
united states
431,392
deaths
Updated on January 26, 2021 1:21 am
united states
9,812,845
active
Updated on January 26, 2021 1:21 am
united states
15,617,360
recovered
Updated on January 26, 2021 1:21 am
World
100,286,772
confirmed cases
Updated on January 26, 2021 1:21 am
world
2,149,507
deaths
Updated on January 26, 2021 1:21 am
world
26,041,329
active
Updated on January 26, 2021 1:21 am
world
72,095,936
recovered
Updated on January 26, 2021 1:21 am

Related Articles

FLORIDA

Florida first responders swarm beach nearby Mar-a-Lago for reports of a plane crash in ocean

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
A single engine plane crashed in Florida Sunday night nearby former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago retreat.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

National Guard to remain in DC through mid-March

Your Content Staff - 1
The National Guard will stay in D.C. through mid-March, Your Content has learned. “As...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Gas prices to go up or drivers will pay a ‘miles traveled’ tax

Your Content Staff - 0
Americans will soon see a new gas or ‘miles traveled’ tax, according to Pete...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.