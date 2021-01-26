US marks grim milestone under Biden administration as COVID-19 cases top 25M, 100M worldwide

The number of people worldwide who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 has surpassed 100 million, and more than 25 million of those cases are in the U.S., a tragic milestone reached in the first month of Joe Biden‘a presidency, Your Content has learned.

This milestone comes just over one year since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Wuhan, China, on Dec. 31, 2019, ABC News revealed.

“A lot of America is hurting. The virus is surging. We’re 400,000 dead expected to reach well over 600,000,” Biden said on Friday before signing two executive orders designed to reduce hunger and bolster workers’ rights amid the pandemic.

“And the crisis is only deepening. It’s not getting better; it’s deepening.