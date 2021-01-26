Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

US marks grim milestone under Biden administration as COVID-19 cases top 25M, 100M worldwide

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The number of people worldwide who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 has surpassed 100 million, and more than 25 million of those cases are in the U.S., a tragic milestone reached in the first month of Joe Biden‘a presidency, Your Content has learned.

This milestone comes just over one year since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Wuhan, China, on Dec. 31, 2019, ABC News revealed.

“A lot of America is hurting. The virus is surging. We’re 400,000 dead expected to reach well over 600,000,” Biden said on Friday before signing two executive orders designed to reduce hunger and bolster workers’ rights amid the pandemic.

“And the crisis is only deepening. It’s not getting better; it’s deepening.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
25,934,924
confirmed cases
Updated on January 26, 2021 3:39 pm
united states
433,637
deaths
Updated on January 26, 2021 3:39 pm
united states
9,837,598
active
Updated on January 26, 2021 3:39 pm
united states
15,663,689
recovered
Updated on January 26, 2021 3:39 pm
World
100,639,974
confirmed cases
Updated on January 26, 2021 3:39 pm
world
2,161,074
deaths
Updated on January 26, 2021 3:39 pm
world
26,108,912
active
Updated on January 26, 2021 3:39 pm
world
72,369,988
recovered
Updated on January 26, 2021 3:39 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

President Biden phones Vladimir Putin to discuss overseas situation

Your Content Staff - 0
President Joe Biden phoned Russian leader Vladimir Putin moments ago, Your Content has learned....
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Trey Songz arrested overnight for brawl with cops for defying coronavirus protocols at AFC Championship

Associated Press - 0
Trey Songz was jailed overnight after he scuffled with cops during his arrest for not following coronavirus protocols.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Harvey Weinstein broke and alone, files bankruptcy with $17M going to victims

Your Content Staff - 0
Harvey Weinstein was left broke and alone with no chance of happiness in coming...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.