Thursday, January 28, 2021
Napa man nabbed by FBI for planning a domestic terrorist attack with bombs

The FBI says a Napa business owner arrested earlier this month , was planning a domestic terrorist attack ‘in order to keep former President Donald Trump in office,’ Your Content is learning.

Developing now… Details to follow.

