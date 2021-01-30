Saturday, January 30, 2021
Saturday, January 30, 2021
News Tip?
Featured

Pentagon: Guantanamo Bay inmates can die from coronavirus, no vaccines for terrorists, PERIOD

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Guantanamo Bay has been transformed to soon become a coronavirus epicenter for terrorists and other dangerous inmates jailed at the overseas camp, Your Content has learned.

“No Guantanamo detainees have been vaccinated. We’re pausing the plan to move forward, as we review force protection protocols. We remain committed to our obligations to keep our troops safe,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet Saturday.

The New York Post was first to break the story—tailing an earlier Post report that some of the most infamous terrorists in the world incarcerated there would begin receiving the lifesaving injections. Those potentially on the list included 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

Two defense officials had confirmed to Fox News the plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the 40 detainees at the detention site in Cuba.

- Advertisement -

The order was signed on Jan. 27 by Terry Adirim, the principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for health affairs who was sworn in as a Biden appointee on Inauguration Day, a Pentagon spokesman told the New York Post.

“It will be administered on a voluntary basis and in accordance with the Department’s priority distribution plan,” a spokesman told the outlet.

Kirby’s statement came just over an hour after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tweeted that President Joe Biden “told us he would have a plan to defeat the virus on day 1. He just never told us that it would be to give the vaccine to terrorists before most Americans.”

The naval base in Cuba has 6,000 residents, including 1,500 U.S. troops who work at the prison, where 40 prisoners remain, reports NBC News.

By law, prisoners must receive all of their health care on the base and there is only one community hospital to service the area, NBC reported.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
26,655,740
confirmed cases
Updated on January 30, 2021 8:24 pm
united states
450,381
deaths
Updated on January 30, 2021 8:24 pm
united states
9,876,409
active
Updated on January 30, 2021 8:24 pm
united states
16,328,950
recovered
Updated on January 30, 2021 8:24 pm
World
103,105,493
confirmed cases
Updated on January 30, 2021 8:24 pm
world
2,227,675
deaths
Updated on January 30, 2021 8:24 pm
world
26,358,738
active
Updated on January 30, 2021 8:24 pm
world
74,519,080
recovered
Updated on January 30, 2021 8:24 pm

Related Articles

Exclusive

PolitiFact fails to verify accuracy before flagging news as ‘fake,’ Your Content to sue: ‘Blood is on your hands’

Nik Hatziefstathiou, Anthony Loro, Hong Xie, and Jonathan Riches - 1
“I’m not in the business of giving advice to ‘independent fact checkers’ but what I can say is we are here—and we are watching,” said Nik Hatziefstathiou.
Read more
DELCO

Elementary school security guard charged with institutional sexual assault in suburban Philly

Hong Xie - 0
L’Toray Hill, 35, a security guard with the Penn Wood School District, has been charged with Institutional Sexual Assault.
Read more
National Headlines

Former President Trump breaks silence, launches office to oversee his continued work to better America

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
President Donald J. Trump released a statement to Your Content Monday to confirm his intent to continue serving the American people.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.