R. Kelly promoting pornography and prostitution on his verified Facebook page: ‘Naughty Hoes’

Despite facing serious charges stemming from sex trafficking—disgraced singer songwriter R. Kelly is promoting sexual content on his official Facebook, directing users to purchase prostitutes or view explicit videos, Your Content is first to report.

The rapper’s Facebook story directs users to a website inviting dirty fans to ‘find naughty sl–ts on Fish4Hoes,’ a screen recording filmed by Your Content reveals. We did not include the explicit material in the video.

“We know the person dictating the content isn’t Mr. Kelly,” a source close to the investigation told Your Content. “He’s in jail and has no money to his name. No iPad or any of that,” a second source employed by the Metropolitan Correctional Facility told Your Content

When asked if the post constitutes a violation of Kelly’s bail, as he is promoting ‘sex meet-ups,’ the law enforcement source said: “A judge will have to decide that—but more arrests are very possible.”

The well-briefed source spoke under the condition of anonymity due to their position within the charging agency—noting the rapper’s staff could face charges.

“Right now everything is on the table. Anyone assisting in the distribution of pornography or websites which feature sex trafficking will be charged as accomplices to Mr. Kelly.”

A third source told Your Content it is believed the rapper’s Facebook is the target of an apparent hack.

It is unclear when exactly Fish4Hoes.com launched, though the site has a 2017 copyright date. The site brings users to a page where one can choose their nationality.

However, all buttons link to a different site, meetwild.com, which is a scam dating site. A July 12th, 2018 investigation into the site by blog Dating Busters reveals that the website is run out of Leeds, England.

Kelly, 54, is currently awaiting trial on several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York. He has appealed his detention without bond six times.

Kelly’s spokesperson declined to comment when approached by Your Content.