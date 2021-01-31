Sunday, January 31, 2021
Sunday, January 31, 2021
News Tip?
Texas motel accused of harboring missing girls using ‘student ID’, mother told to kick rocks
Exclusive

Texas motel accused of harboring underage girls, mother says missing daughter is inside

By Hong Xie
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A Texas motel stands accused of harboring missing girls in their establishment—claiming they used their school identification cards for the rooms and refusing to release them to their parents, Your Content is learning.

An unnamed mother told a Texas watch dog group her daughter Mackenzie is being held at a nearby motel which is harboring other young girls, and when Your Content phoned the motel, the clerk didn’t deny the allegations.

Scottish Inns and Suites, located in Westfield, Texas, boasts ‘news rooms’ and ‘jacuzzi rooms’ which feature microwaves and refrigerators.

The dingy establishment also offers free wifi.

- Advertisement -

“These sort of establishments need to be held responsible to the fullest extent for allowing children to rent rooms.” a Facebook news organization said Sunday after a girl’s mother reached out. “Three missing kids were able to get a room on 1960 using a young girl’s middle school ID card”

“A mother searching for her daughter discovered this and went to the hotel for answers. Her daughter is now safely home and she shares with us a little bit of what happened. These are the same hotels that lend themselves.”

An unidentified woman reached out to the outlet after news outlets ignored her cries for help.

“Constables I have been dealing with since Thursday told me they would speak to [their] supervisor and see what to do. He said to report the news station and blast the hell out of them. I don’t know how to do that because I couldn’t even get them to post her story.”

The distraught mother says she approached the front desk and was told to leave ‘if we didn’t have any business’ at the Texas motel.

“I went to the hotel and the front desk guy came out. He told us if we didn’t have any business here then we needed to leave,” the woman told the outlet. “Once I pulled out Mackenzie’s missing poster he changed his tune.

“I told him the cop was on his way and that he had rented a room to 3 minors,” the woman continued. “He used the excuse that it was cold. Said he thought something was up.

“I said then you should have called the cops.

“He walked off after telling me ‘yes’ he should have.”

Your Content called the motel and asked about the social media post, a female employee answered the phone, mumbling ‘it’s the press’ before frantically hanging up.

Developing now… Details to follow.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
26,767,229
confirmed cases
Updated on January 31, 2021 11:35 pm
united states
452,279
deaths
Updated on January 31, 2021 11:35 pm
united states
9,911,107
active
Updated on January 31, 2021 11:35 pm
united states
16,403,843
recovered
Updated on January 31, 2021 11:35 pm
World
103,524,805
confirmed cases
Updated on January 31, 2021 11:35 pm
world
2,237,746
deaths
Updated on January 31, 2021 11:35 pm
world
26,374,062
active
Updated on January 31, 2021 11:35 pm
world
74,912,997
recovered
Updated on January 31, 2021 11:35 pm

Related Articles

Exclusive

R. Kelly promoting pornography and prostitution on his verified Facebook page: ‘Naughty Hoes’

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 3
Despite facing serious charges stemming from sex trafficking—disgraced singer songwriter R. Kelly is promoting sexual content on his official Facebook.
Read more
Featured

Pentagon: Guantanamo Bay inmates can die from coronavirus, no vaccines for terrorists, PERIOD

Your Content Staff - 0
Guantanamo Bay has been transformed to soon become a coronavirus epicenter for terrorists.
Read more
Exclusive

PolitiFact fails to verify accuracy before flagging news as ‘fake,’ Your Content to sue: ‘Blood is on your hands’

Nik Hatziefstathiou, Anthony Loro, Hong Xie, and Jonathan Riches - 9
“I’m not in the business of giving advice to ‘independent fact checkers’ but what I can say is we are here—and we are watching,” said Nik Hatziefstathiou.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.