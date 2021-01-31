Sunday, January 31, 2021
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Watch Chinese hazmat officials spray down the entire country to 'fight' coronavirus
📸: The People's News (Chinese Government)/Your Content Illustration
World Health Organization arrives in Wuhan to journey to nearby market to investigative coronavirus clues

By Your Content Staff
Modified

A team of WHO scientists arrived in Wuhan today on a politically-charged mission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, Your Content has learned.

The 13 visitors, who were quarantined for two weeks before starting their work, were met by Chinese officials in hazmat suits after arriving from Singapore on their much-delayed trip.

World leaders—including former President Donald J. Trump and the World Health Organization—revealed China hid the extent of its initial outbreak, and criticised the terms under which Chinese experts did the first phase of research.

As Your Content readers know, President Biden referred to China’s President Xi Jinping as a ‘thug’ during the campaign trail.

They are thugs—guys like North Korea … and President Xi” Biden previously said, listing a slew of world leaders.

“We had a good relationship with Hitler before he invaded Europe—c’mon!” Biden said. “He’s friends with that thug Kim—he’s a thug!”

A Chinese government spokesman said this week that the WHO visitors would ‘exchange views’ with Chinese scientists, but gave no indication whether they would be allowed to gather evidence. 

It came as China registered its first official virus death since last May, with cases at their highest level since the end of the initial outbreak.

